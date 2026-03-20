The Lorenzo Insigne show. Today, just like yesterday. The forward, born in 1991, returned to Pescara on a free transfer last January following the 2011–12 feat in which he, alongside Immobile and Verratti, secured promotion to Serie A under Zdenek Zeman. Back then, he was a youngster on the rise; today, he has returned at the age of 34, but his quality remains as sharp as ever. That touch is what sets him apart. Having terminated his contract with Toronto in Canada, Insigne returned to Italy and, after some talks with Parma and Lazio, decided to sign for Pescara in Serie B.
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How is Insigne getting on at Pescara: goals and assists in a bid to save the team in Serie B
INSIGNE'S STATISTICS AT PESCARA
Pescara are bottom of Serie B, but thanks in part to Lorenzo’s performances, they are trying to turn things around: in ten matches for the Biancazzurri (four as a starter), Insigne has scored three goals and provided two assists; he has been decisive in one in every two matches. The most important goal was probably the one against Palermo, his first since returning; it was crucial to the eventual victory against one of the teams battling for promotion to Serie A. Whereas Pescara previously needed a (nearly) impossible feat to avoid relegation, now, spurred on by Insigne at the end of the tunnel, they can see a glimmer of hope.
HOW MUCH DOES INSIGNE EARN AT PESCARA?
A six-month contract set to expire next June, though the terms also include a renewal option in the player’s favour should the team avoid relegation from Serie B. Wearing the number 11 shirt just as he did fourteen years ago, on a €300,000 salary and with the desire to make Pescara fans dream again. Insigne’s arrival has sparked great enthusiasm within the club, despite a difficult situation in the table with the Biancazzurri still bottom of the league, but now with Insigne in their ranks.