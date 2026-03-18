How is De Rossi's Ostiamare getting on? Currently second in Serie D, the club is aiming for promotion to Serie C after saving itself from bankruptcy

His focus and attention are on Genoa, but every now and then his thoughts turn to Ostiamare as well. On the one hand, there is Daniele De Rossi the manager, who is fighting for survival with the Rossoblù – he took over from Patrick Vieira in November – and, with nine matches remaining in the season, holds a nine-point lead over the third-bottom side. On the other hand, there is De Rossi the president, who bought Ostiamare in January 2025, becoming its owner. For him, that club holds a special place in his heart: it was there that he began playing football in the youth ranks, first as a full-back and then as a striker; at the age of 16, he moved to Roma, where his father Alberto was coaching the Primavera side. At Trigoria, on the advice of Mauro Bencivenga, he moved permanently into midfield.