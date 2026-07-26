AFP
How ‘guarantee of goals’ Cristiano Ronaldo balances work & play as ex-Juventus team-mate reveals what CR7 is like behind the scenes
Life alongside the Portuguese 'machine'
Reflecting on his time at the Allianz Stadium, Costa provided a fascinating insight into the daily reality of sharing a dressing room with one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, Costa explained how the veteran forward simplified the game for everyone around him.
"For almost 15 years, he had already been a guarantee for the goals he scored. He was such an easy player to handle: he joked a lot when it was time, but on the pitch he was a machine. I'm so happy to have had the opportunity to play with him. It was definitely a great fortune," Costa told Tuttosport.
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Choosing Juventus over Inter
The 33-year-old also detailed the circumstances surrounding his initial move to Turin from Bayern Munich in 2017.
Costa recalled: "It was a quick deal, but it came about some time before. Agnelli and Paratici spoke to me right after the 2016 Champions League match between Juve and Bayern Munich. Then I went to Australia with Alex Sandro to play a friendly against Brazil. He had heard that Inter wanted to bring me to Italy, and I knew they were interested. So Alex Sandro asked me, 'Would you come to Juve?' I never had any doubts, especially because I would have played less with Ancelotti at Bayern Munich; the manager had been very clear with me. So Paratici called me and it was all very quick, but then again, when Juve calls you, you can't say no."
The impact of Allegri
The Brazilian's integration into Italian football was not immediate, requiring a period of adaptation under the watchful eye of Massimiliano Allegri.
"At first, I was benched for a bit, then he brought me in when I understood Italian football," Costa said. "I found myself and fell in love with Italy, and my teammates were also really supportive. Allegri made me understand that to play I had to always stay on top of things, never switch off; he was very valuable in changing my mentality."
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Ronaldo’s evolving role for club and country
Douglas Costa now plies his trade in the UAE with Al-Ittifaq, while Ronaldo remains a prolific scorer in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. However, questions have been raised about Ronaldo's longevity with the Portugal national team. Recent developments suggest that the legendary forward may have to adapt his expectations as a new era begins under Jorge Jesus.
Ronaldo only scored three goals for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup as they suffered a painful round of 16 exit, and critics have suggested he must be relegated to the bench as the national team looks ahead to the European Championship in two years' time.
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