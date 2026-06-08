AFP
How Disney helped to give England star a World Cup ‘head start’ - with the Three Lions finding a surprising source of assistance
Acclimatising in the Sunshine State
Following a directive from England boss Thomas Tuchel for players to vacation in the same time zone as the tournament host, Burn opted for a trip to Florida with his family. The towering centre-back believes the extra week spent in the heat and humidity of the Walt Disney World Resort has given him a crucial advantage over those who arrived later.
"Reflecting on his physical state during England's recent friendly against New Zealand, Burn explained in remarks highlighted by the Expressthat the transition was seamless. "I didn't notice the heat that much, if I am being honest. I have been here a week before; I did Disney with the kids because I wanted to get a bit of a head start," he said. "Honestly, I think that helped. Don't get us wrong, it wasn't like a Saturday afternoon in Newcastle, but I felt a lot better than I was expecting to."
- AFP
Mixing family time with elite preparation
While the trip was primarily about family, the physiological benefits were clear for the 34-year-old. Burn noted that roughly half the squad followed similar advice to get ahead of the jet lag and climate shifts. For a player who admits he is not naturally accustomed to sweltering American summers, the Florida sun provided exactly the type of conditioning required for World Cup football.
The defender also took time to enjoy the recreational side of the resort, naming his favourite attraction for any fans heading to the States. "The rides! My kids loved the rides. Guardians of the Galaxy is the best ride. If you go to Disney, that's the one," Burn added. Despite some rainy afternoons during England's training camp, he feels better prepared than most for the intense heat expected in the upcoming fixtures.
Building rhythm for the tournament
England’s 1-0 win over New Zealand served as a vital stepping stone for the squad as they look to implement Tuchel’s tactical principles. For Burn, who has risen through the divisions to reach the pinnacle of the international game, the magnitude of the occasion is starting to become real as the Three Lions gear up for the group stages.
"It doesn't feel like the World Cup yet, but coming in and seeing the fans, the hype of it all and getting excited about it, so, yeah, I was happy with how it went," Burn said. "I think we dealt with the heat pretty well, got a win and a clean sheet. We can build on that. It was more sort of refreshing on the things that we did well, especially in October and November, and going through our principles. We knew it wasn't going to be an unbelievable game today where we were firing on all cylinders."
- Getty Images
Three Lions seek redemption
The Three Lions are hoping to capture the World Cup trophy that has eluded their silverware cabinet since their historic 1966 triumph. To end this 60-year drought, England must first navigate through the group stage, where they have been drawn into Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.
England will also be aiming to put behind them a series of near misses on the international stage. The Three Lions finished runners-up at UEFA Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 after defeats to Italy and Spain, respectively, while they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the last two World Cups by Croatia in 2018 and France in 2022.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
2144 Votes