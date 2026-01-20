How did David Luiz end up at Pafos? The story of Chelsea cult hero's surprise late-career foray in Cyprus ahead of return to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League

David Luiz joined the club at the start of August on a two-year contract, sealing his return to European football after four years back in his home country, Brazil. It was an unexpected late-career move for the 38-year-old, who Pafos described as a "true titan of modern football" in their official transfer announcement, and he is now looking forward to an even more unlikely homecoming at Chelsea.

Pafos will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on the Blues in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Luiz is sure to receive a hero's welcome if he is able to prove his fitness after suffering an injury at the weekend. The defender is a beloved figure among the Chelsea faithful, despite his move to London rivals Arsenal in 2019, having helped the club win six trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League, across two spells.

Regardless of the final result, it promises to be a memorable occasion for both Luiz and Pafos, whose rapid rise from complete anonymity to club football's elite stage has been nothing short of remarkable. Certainly, no one would have predicted it when AEK Kouklia and AEP Paphos initially merged to create Pafos FC back in 2014, and they were entered into Cyprus' second tier.

Pafos have been a fixture in the top-flight since being taken over by Russian businessman and former Portsmouth owner Roman Dubov in 2017, and have gone through a host of different managers, including Real Madrid icon Michel Salgado and ex-Manchester United man Henning Berg. But their real success began after the appointment of Juan Carlos Carcedo in 2023.

The Spanish coach, who once served as Unai Emery's assistant at Arsenal, delivered Pafos' first piece of silverware, the Cypriot Cup, in his debut season, and has since turned them into the country's No.1 team. With Luiz now helping to boost their profile even further, the future looks bright. However, one question lingers: how on earth did he end up at Pafos in the first place?