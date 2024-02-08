How cruel, Duncan McGuire! USMNT prospect's transfer to Blackburn Rovers officially over after EFL Board denies English Championship club's appeal

How cruel, Duncan McGuire! USMNT prospect's transfer to Blackburn Rovers officially over after EFL Board denies English Championship club's appealJacob SchneiderUSA Today Sports Duncan McGuireOrlando CityBlackburn RoversChampionshipMajor League SoccerTransfersThe English Football League (EFL) board has officially denied Blackburn Rovers' appeal to sign USMNT prospect Duncan McGuire from Orlando City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBlackburn admit "admin error" over McGuire's paperworkClub missed deadline to submit documentsEFL Board officially rejects last-ditch appeal