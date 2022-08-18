Arsenal transfer gurus
Charles Watts

Arsenal most expensive player sales - How Gunners made over £685m in outgoing transfers

Transfer gurusArsenalPremier LeagueTransfers

Selling well has not always been Arsenal's strong point - but there have been some exceptions

During the early days of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal were known for cashing in on players for big profit, but nowadays they find things far more difficult.

The Gunners’ struggles to get big transfer fees has been the source of much frustration from fans, who have seen plenty of star names opt to run down their contracts and leave on a free transfer over the course of the past decade.

There have been some success stories along the way, however, with academy graduates Alex Iwobi and Joe Willock bringing in some big money during the past five years.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL takes a look at the most expensive players ever sold by the north London club.

Arsenal biggest sales by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022-23

Matteo Guendouzi

£10m

£21m

2021-22

Joe Willock

£25m

£27m

2020-21

Emiliano Martinez

£20m

£22m

2019-20

Alex Iwobi

£35m

£55m

2018-19

Lucas Perez

£4m

£8m

2017-18

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

£35m

£150m

2016-17

Serge Gnabry

£4.5m

£9m

2015-16

Lukas Podolski

£2.5m

£2.5m

2014-15

Thomas Vermaelen

£17m

£25m

2013-14

Gervinho

£7m

£10m

2012-13

Robin van Persie

£24m

£55m

2011-12

Cesc Fabregas

£30m

£70m

2010-11

Eduardo

£6.5m

£7m

2009-10

Emanuel Adebayor

£25m

£42m

2008-09

Alex Hleb

£15m

£23m

2007-08

Thierry Henry

£16m

£45m

2006-07

Ashley Cole

£7m

£11.5m

2005-06

Patrick Vieira

£13.7m

£18m

2004-05

Francis Jeffers

£3.5m

£3.5m

2003-04

Moritz Volz

£900k

£900k

2002-03

Richard Wright

£4.5m

£6m

2001-02

Nelson Vivas

£6m

£10m

2000-01

Marc Overmars

£25m

£36.5m

1999-2000

Nicolas Anelka

£23m

£30m

Arsenal top 10 most expensive player sales

Next Match