'It's gonna be horrible' - Virgil van Dijk 'dreading' Jurgen Klopp's final day at Liverpool as star defender drops his own future bombshell
Virgil van Dijk admitted that Jurgen Klopp's final day at Liverpool is going to be "horrible" as the defender also dropped his own future bombshell.
- Klopp to leave Anfield at the end of the season
- Van Dijk admits a lot will change after Klopp's departure
- Unsure of his own future at Anfield