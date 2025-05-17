Hit or Miss? Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the USWNT stars to represent French giants Lyon and PSG

From Women's Champions League winners to those who had fleeting spells, GOAL judges the U.S. stars who have played for France's top two clubs

While most members of the United States women's national team have long played club soccer at home, it has not been uncommon over the years to see some of them enjoy a European adventure. Many flocked to England's Women's Super League during the Covid-19 pandemic in particular, with the NWSL in the U.S. having a reduced season in 2020, but one of the most popular destinations over the 20 years has been France.

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, the nation's top two women's teams, have been home to no fewer than 14 USWNT stars. In recent times, rising stars such as Lindsey Heaps and Catarina Macario have signed for these French giants, establishing themselves across the pond while in the early stages of their USWNT careers. But it may surprise some to read that the biggest names in the history of U.S. women's soccer have also graced the Division 1 Feminine, from Alex Morgan to Megan Rapinoe.

So, who are the 14 Americans who have played for Lyon and PSG and how did each of them fare? GOAL takes a look back...