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Now’s the time! Why historic meeting with Lionel Messi shouldn’t scare England as Robbie Fowler refuses to shy away from reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo
When did England last face Argentina?
Barcelona legend Messi has been part of the Argentina set-up since 2005, taking in 198 appearances and scoring 116 goals. Meetings between South American heavyweights and European giants have, however, been few and far between down the years.
England have not faced historical rivals - ones that dumped them out of the 1986 World Cup courtesy of Diego Maradona and again in 2002 following David Beckham’s infamous red card - since November 2005, a few months after Messi made his bow for the Albiceleste.
He did not figure in that contest and has steered clear of the Three Lions ever since. The all-time great is now approaching the end of his record-setting international career, with it possible that retirement in that department will be reached this summer.
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Will England want to face Messi or avoid him entirely?
That means England have one final opportunity in which to test themselves against a man that hoisted the World Cup trophy aloft in Qatar. Would they like to tick that box or avoid the magical No.10 entirely?
When that question was put to Fowler, the former Three Lions striker - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said: “I'd like to see it now, if I'm being honest, because I don't think Messi is the player we have seen in the past.
“I hope that doesn't sound wrong because I think when you talk of the greatest players the game has ever seen, Messi is in that conversation. I think it's probably a better time now to play him.
“In terms of the realms of England and playing great teams, great players, you want to do that, but ultimately it's all about England and getting the right result. I don't think they'll care who you play as long as you go deep in that competition.”
Why a reunion with Ronaldo & Portugal should be embraced?
That mindset also applies to evergreen forward Ronaldo, who is still going strong at 41 years of age. The Manchester United and Real Madrid icon has been a thorn in England’s side before - helping to send them packing on penalties from Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup.
Could the Three Lions do without a reunion at another major tournament? Fowler added when presented with that poser: “Portugal have probably been a nemesis for England, having him in tournaments and various games throughout the years.
“Whatever happens in the World Cup, whether it's Argentina or Portugal, I think you've got to play teams anyway. You've got to play the best teams, you've got to be competitive of course. I'm one of them - it's like, for example, the FA Cup in England, people always say you don't want to draw the big teams in the early rounds. I used to relish it, if I'm being totally honest, because you've got to beat them sometime, you've got to play them sometime.
“It is going to be a tough game, you know that, but if you have real aspirations of being the best, I don't think it matters when you play them, but you have got to go out there and beat the best anyway. And if that's Portugal, so be it. If that's Brazil, Spain and even Uruguay and Argentina, then you've got to back yourselves and I think that's what the England squad will be doing.”
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England fixtures: Friendly dates & World Cup group stage opponents
Before any thought is given to lining up against Messi and Ronaldo, England must first navigate their way through a group that includes Croatia, Ghana and Panama. They have warm-up friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica to take in prior to the real business getting underway.
If they class of 2026 are to emulate the icons of 1966 and bring the Three Lions’ long wait for tangible success to a close, then it is possible that they will have to go through Argentina or Portugal at some stage. Fowler believes that Tuchel’s troops are ready to face those tests head on.