Given the current dominance under manager Vincent Kompany, it seems like a long time ago. But it was actually less than two years ago that Bayer Leverkusen won the double and knocked Munich off their domestic throne.
His comeback has a spicy twist! The "perfect substitute" returns to the pitch at FC Bayern after 537 days
In September 2024, the first direct duel took place after the interim change of power, and the atmosphere was correspondingly heated. On the pitch, where the two teams drew 1-1. But also on the benches, where Munich's substitute goalkeeper Sven Ulreich got into a spat with Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes.
A video subsequently circulated on social media in which Ulreich first complained about Leverkusen's alleged time-wasting and then shouted in the direction of their bench: "Hey, sit down Rolfes, you b****ard!" The DFB fined Ulreich €20,000 and banned him for one match. Kompany publicly defended his substitute goalkeeper. Bayern fans chanted "Freedom for Ulle" at the following match and wrote on a banner: "DFB, you Rolfes – Ulle is one of us!"
The complicated goalkeeper situation at FC Bayern
Exactly one week before this incident, Ulreich had replaced the injured regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer against Werder Bremen – and that was his last appearance to date. When Neuer was sidelined again in December 2024, Daniel Peretz replaced him. In January, Jonas Urbig arrived and has been gaining regular playing time ever since – partly out of necessity, partly by choice.
Because Neuer is currently out with a torn calf muscle, Urbig started again on Tuesday against Atalanta Bergamo, but suffered a concussion in the 6-1 gala. Peretz (25) has been on loan at Southampton FC since January, while Alexander Nübel (29) has been at VfB Stuttgart for some time. So that leaves only one: 37-year-old Sven Ulreich will guard the Munich goal at the weekend, making his first competitive appearance in 537 days and his 104th overall for FC Bayern. Ironically, the opponent is Leverkusen, with Ulreich's special friend Rolfes.
Urbig will be out for around a week, Neuer even longer – Ulreich may also be called upon for the return leg against Atalanta on Wednesday and the following Saturday in the Bundesliga against Union Berlin. Until then, a young player will take over as substitute goalkeeper. Either Jannis Bärtl (19) from the fourth-division reserve team or Leonard Prescott (16) from the U19s, who travelled to Bergamo as third-choice keeper. The supposedly most promising goalkeeping talent, Leon Klanac (19), is also currently injured.
Sven Ulreich is considered a fan favourite and emotional driving force at FC Bayern.
Ulreich transferred from VfB Stuttgart to FC Bayern in 2015 for €3.5 million. When Neuer was sidelined for months in 2017/18 due to a metatarsal fracture, he initially replaced him with great confidence. However, Ulreich's season came to a tragic end: a mistake in the semi-final against Real Madrid played a decisive role in Bayern's narrow Champions League exit. Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß nevertheless honoured him as "Man of the Year".
In the 2020/21 season, Ulreich played for Hamburger SV, then in the second division, before returning to Munich on a free transfer. "Ulle is the perfect substitute," said Christian Früchtl in an interview with SPOX in 2025. Früchtl was third-choice keeper behind Neuer and Ulreich for many years and now plays for US Lecce in Italy. At FC Bayern, Ulreich is considered a close confidant of Neuer, a fan favourite and an emotional driving force.
Incidentally, his outburst in the Leverkusen game was not the only one. Since his return in 2021, Ulreich has been shown four yellow cards for complaining (only once while on the pitch) and even a red card on the bench against Feyenoord Rotterdam last season. "He lives for the club and stands up for it when he feels he has been wronged – his red cards on the bench are no coincidence," said Früchtl. "Of course, that's not good in itself and he should control himself better. But it shows how much he identifies with FC Bayern. With this attitude, Ulle is very important for the team, even off the pitch."
Will Sven Ulreich extend his contract with FC Bayern again?
However, things have been quieter around Ulreich for the past year, which may have something to do with a personal tragedy. Last summer, his son died at the age of six after a long illness. Shortly afterwards, Ulreich signed a new one-year contract. "He is reliability personified. He keeps his promises – in the truest sense of the word," said sporting director Max Eberl at the time. "Characters like him are good for any team."
Whether Ulreich will extend his contract again is still open, just as it is with Neuer. Neuer wants to make a decision at the end of March, around his 40th birthday. If he ends his career and Ulreich extends his contract, Urbig is likely to become the number one and a new substitute goalkeeper will be signed. Peretz and Nübel, who are currently on loan, do not want to sit on the bench and therefore probably have no future in Munich.
Sven Ulreich: His appearances for FC Bayern since his return in 2021
Season Games 2021/22 8 2022/23 8 2023/24 15 2024/25 2 2025/26 -