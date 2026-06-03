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Fans left in hysterics at hilarious Rayan Cherki pose for France pre-World Cup team photo
Viral moment for Manchester City star
As the squad gathered at Clairefontaine for the traditional pre-tournament send-off, the atmosphere was supposed to be one of national pride. However, social media users were quickly distracted by the 22-year-old playmaker, who was spotted in the front row of the official portrait striking a particularly uncomfortable-looking squat.
The image, which was shared across various official platforms, shows Cherki tensed up in the bottom right corner of the frame. While his team-mates stood naturally, the City star's rigid posture led to a wave of jokingly concerned comments from supporters online. This isn't the first time he has made headlines for his off-field antics, having recently gone viral for securing a cheeky selfie with Prince William during Manchester City’s FA Cup trophy lift.
Fans react to 'awkward' squad photo
The internet was quick to pounce on the awkwardness, with the photo racking up thousands of shares and likes within minutes of being posted. One fan on X asked: “Is Cherki ok?” while another was left baffled by the positioning, commenting: “What’s Cherki doing? What kind of pose is that? Lmao.”
The hilarity continued as theories emerged about why the winger was in such a state of physical distress. "Please let Cherki use the restroom," joked one supporter, while another simply sighed: “Can Cherki ever just have one normal moment.” Others suggested he may have been trying to stay low to avoid blocking those behind him, but it did little to stop the viral tide of memes.
Mbappe and Macron share the stage
Cherki wasn't the only talking point in a star-studded image that featured the cream of French football. Real Madrid’s superstar Kylian Mbappe also drew attention for his prominent positioning. The former PSG man stood almost directly in front of President Macron, leading some fans to joke that the national captain felt his presence carried more weight than that of the head of state.
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Deschamps faces injury concerns
While the squad photo provided some light-hearted relief, the mood in the French camp remains focused on the serious task ahead. Didier Deschamps must navigate a number of challenges, starting with key fitness issues. Arsenal's defensive pillar William Saliba could be forced to undergo back surgery following the tournament, though the medical staff have cleared him for the immediate challenge in North America.
Beyond the medical room, Deschamps also has his hands full managing an ego-filled and immensely talented group. He is blessed with an embarrassment of attacking riches, with Mbappe, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, and the clinical Jean-Philippe Mateta all vying for minutes alongside rising talents like Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, and Desire Doue.
With so many players pushing for starts, this French attack looks set to be the most feared in the competition. As they prepare to face Senegal in their opening Group I fixture, the hope is that Deschamps can successfully balance his squad, and that Cherki and his team-mates can find their feet on the pitch as effectively as they have captured the public's imagination off it.