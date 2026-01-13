‘How to go from hero to zero in one text message!’ - USMNT & Norwich star Josh Sargent ripped for listening to 'worst piece of advice ever' amid push for MLS transfer

It has been claimed that MLS side Toronto FC have an $18 million (£13m) bid on the table for Sargent. They want to return the Missouri native to North America, having seen him register 56 goals for the Canaries since joining them in 2021.

He has passed double figures across the last three campaigns, posting a personal-best return of 16 efforts in 2023-24, and has found the target on seven occasions this season - as Norwich languish in the Championship relegation zone.

He has become a fan favourite, with the task of providing attacking inspiration often being lumped onto his shoulders, but that positive reputation has been tarnished and there may be no way back from here.

Norwich legend Rob Newman, who spent seven years with the Canaries as a player, believes that Sargent has thrown away a lot of goodwill. He is among those to have been left stunned by the American’s antics.

Newman has told BBC Radio Norfolk: “That is how to go from a hero to zero in one text message, basically. You don't do that, no matter how good a player you are, what an icon, a legend you are, you just don't do that.

“I've never met Josh Sargent, but anyone who has spoken to him says he's the nicest guy in the world, so someone somewhere is advising him – and that is the worst piece of advice he will have received in his professional career.”