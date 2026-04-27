Hero worship! How Real Madrid & Brazil star Rodrygo has been inspired by Neymar

Rodrygo has now become a source of inspiration in his own right, having treaded a path from the outskirts of Sao Paulo to Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid - taking in 297 appearances for La Liga heavyweights at the age of 25.

He knows what it means to “Power Your Fate” and wants to play some part in allowing stars of tomorrow to do the same. Brazilian football has always been about expression and enjoyment, with the carefree attitude of playing with friends on the beach and in the streets being taken onto the pitch.

Rodrygo added on helping the next generation to fully embrace that mentality as potential is turned into something more tangible: “The beautiful history of Brazilian football has been written by dozens of great players we've had for a long time. Generations that taught us to enjoy the game, have fun playing, play with the ball, smile on the field.

“Brazilian football has always been synonymous with creativity, talent, and joy, and I definitely want the next generation to embrace that spirit. ‘Power Your Fate’ teaches me that by combining passion and fun on the field with hard work, dedication, and a strong mind, we have everything we need to win.

“When you prepare, when you are disciplined and stay hydrated, you have the confidence and freedom to fully express yourself, without limits. So, play with joy and understand that the effort you dedicate off the field increases your freedom within the game and allows you to master your full potential.”