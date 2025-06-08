'Marsch has these players playing – and rightfully so – with a chip on their shoulder' – Herculez Gomez praises Jesse Marsch’s Canada for stronger buy-in than Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT
The former USMNT striker indicated that the USMNT might feel a sense of envy regarding the stable player pool Marsch has established at Canada
- American analyst points to Marsch's ability to build cohesive environment with Canadian team
- USMNT struggling with consistent player availability for important competitions
- Pochettino's recent comments about "hunger" and "aggression" highlight systemic issues