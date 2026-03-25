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'Hell of a fight' - Ange Postecoglou gives honest verdict on Tottenham's Premier League survival chances
Spurs on the brink
As the 2025-26 Premier League season approaches its conclusion, Tottenham are facing an unprecedented situation. Following a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, the club has dropped to 17th place in the standings, extending its troubling winless streak to 13 matches. This marks the club's most significant survival challenge since 1977, leaving fans and former staff astonished at how rapidly the Europa League winners have found themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.
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Postecoglou's honest assessment
In a frank interview with Melbourne-based radio station SEN 1116, Postecoglou admitted that watching his former side’s alarming decline has been a deeply difficult experience. Despite his departure last summer, the 60-year-old insists his emotional connection to Spurs remains unbreakable. “Not great, I still have a really strong attachment to the club. It was two years and they were by no means easy years, but we invested a lot into them," he stated. "Second last game we won a European trophy which was an incredible high. The connection there will be there forever. To watch them struggle has not been easy and it’s not the way I thought it would go. They’re in a hell of a fight, relegation is massive for any club but for Tottenham, it’s a pretty big deal. They have some fighting to do and they have the quality to get out. They need a circuit-breaker for sure.”
An uncomfortable watch
Postecoglou, who had a brief and unsuccessful 39-day stint at Nottingham Forest earlier this season, did not overlook the irony of the current table. Watching his two most recent employers battle for survival on Sunday was a surreal experience for the Australian, particularly as Forest’s victory saw them leapfrog Spurs in the standings. Reflecting on the timeline that led him from European glory to watching a relegation six-pointer on television, he noted: “I did watch it – I’m still very much invested – particularly in Spurs because of the players and some of the staff there. We had two years together, you always have that attachment. If you had have told me in May last year that this would be the scenario of watching two teams I have managed in the last calendar year I would have said ‘no that’s beyond the realms of possibility’. I tuned in and I watched. It was an uncomfortable watch, I didn’t enjoy it that’s for sure."
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Seven vital games to go
The road to safety remains treacherous, with only seven games remaining to determine Tottenham's top-flight future. The survival mission begins with a daunting trip to Sunderland and a home clash against Brighton before a high-pressure visit to Wolves closes out April. The stakes intensify in May with trips to Aston Villa and Chelsea, alongside a pivotal home encounter against Leeds United. The campaign reaches its climax on May 24 against Everton, a fixture that could ultimately decide whether Spurs preserve their Premier League status or face a catastrophic relegation.