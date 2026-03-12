He was supposed to appease Hoeneß, but so far he has been a disappointment across the board! Will a summer signing become one of VfB Stuttgart's most expensive transfer flops?

The third most expensive transfer in the club's history to date – El Khannouss will push Bouanani into fourth place – has been a disappointment across the board so far. He has scored just two goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances. Unusually, the Algerian has actually played more minutes in the Europa League (448) than in the Bundesliga (441), where he also collected all three of his points. Bouanani is still waiting for his first goal involvement in the German top flight.

In the last four Bundesliga games, Bouanani has even spent 90 minutes on the bench without any known physical complaints. He last started in the 0-1 defeat in the playoff return leg against Celtic Glasgow, but despite a valiant effort, he failed to really convince. It's a familiar picture by now. The technically gifted attacking player, who is primarily used on the right wing, usually wants a lot. However, he only demonstrates his skills in small doses and simply achieves too little. In the end, 14 ball losses in just 33 ball actions were symbolic of Bouanani's season.

A major disappointment around the turn of the year should have spurred him on. Algeria's coach Vladimir Petkovic decided not to include Bouanani in his Africa Cup of Nations squad. "He was naturally disappointed because he would have liked to play for his country," Hoeneß said at the time, fuelling hopes of a turnaround: "On the other hand, he now has the chance to stay with us and work his way into the team."

According to the Bild newspaper, Bouanani even hired a personal athletic trainer to help him channel his anger at his absence into energy. His goal was to show everyone what he was capable of in a busy schedule after the winter break, with seven matches in 22 days. However, the results were more than sobering: no points scored, 215 minutes and three matches without playing time.