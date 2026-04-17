BVB legend Roman Weidenfeller told Sky’s “Triple – der Hagedorn-Fussballtalk” that the national team manager had not helped himself with an apology that came after “first taking a firm stance and then backtracking”.
Translated by
"He's undermining himself": Former internationals are critical of Julian Nagelsmann's handling of Deniz Undav
Germany’s 2-1 win over Ghana in the March friendly camp ignited a nationwide debate about coach Julian Nagelsmann’s management of striker Serhou Guirassy. Despite netting the late winner, the VfB Stuttgart forward was publicly criticised by the 38-year-old mentor. “If he’d been running around for 70 minutes beforehand, I don’t know if he’d have scored it like that. It was quite a long run, which can be difficult for him after 70 minutes—especially in summer heat of 42 degrees,” he said, adding that the striker’s desire for a starting place was putting unnecessary pressure on him: “From that perspective, it’s fine by me as soon as he starts scoring fewer goals. If he can cope with that himself, he’s welcome to do so.”
Since then, Nagelsmann has done a U-turn. On MagentaTV’s show “Bestbesetzung”, he apologised, admitting, “It wasn’t right and was far too harsh for public consumption.” He credited his wife Lena for helping him reach that conclusion.
“He’s not strengthening himself by doing that; he’s actually weakening himself,” Weidenfeller commented. Oliver Kahn, also present, questioned why Nagelsmann had reflected on his leadership style in public and criticised the decision. “You could just pick up the phone, say, ‘I went too far,’ explain your thinking and move on,” the former world-class goalkeeper stated, adding, “Word would get out eventually. But doing it publicly like this just feels off.”
- Getty Images
Germany's most prolific striker: Undav remains a super-sub in the DFB squad
Nagelsmann revealed he had “apologised to Deniz the very next day”, and Undav had, “thank goodness”, accepted.
Nevertheless, Nagelsmann still views the Stuttgart crowd favourite as a “challenger”, someone who can “play a good role as a super-sub”. As he added, “things can always change”.
At VfB, Undav is an undisputed first-team regular. In 40 appearances he has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists; no other German forward has been more dangerous in front of goal this season. As a result, the club on the Neckar is keen to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2027, although the 29-year-old is reportedly holding out for a record salary.
Since the international break, however, Undav has yet to add to his personal tally, going scoreless against BVB and HSV while spurning several clear-cut chances, including a missed penalty in the 4-0 win over Hamburg.
Deniz Undav's record for the German national team
Missions: 7 7 Appearances lasting over 90 minutes 0 goals Goals 4 assists assists 1