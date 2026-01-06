Getty Images Sport
‘He’s much better than what it turned into at Celtic’ - USMNT icons Landon Donovan, Tim Howard on Wilfried Nancy’s exit
Donovan backs Nancy
Speaking on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast, Donovan was direct in his assessment of the situation.
“He’s much better than what it turned into at Celtic,” Donovan said. “From the outside, everything looked set up to succeed, but when results don’t go your way that fast, you don’t get the chance to build anything.”
Short-lived Celtic tenure
Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard also defended Nancy, arguing the brief spell should not damage his reputation.
“A club like Celtic on your résumé opens doors everywhere, especially in MLS,” Howard said, adding that Nancy should be patient and wait for a project that offers authority and stability rather than rushing into another struggling situation.
New era begins
Nancy’s dismissal came just days after Celtic completed the signing of Mexican fullback Julián Araujo from Bournemouth. Araujo made his debut in the derby loss to Rangers and now faces the challenge of settling in without the coach who championed his arrival.
Nancy oversaw eight matches during his brief tenure, recording two wins and six defeats, with the Old Firm loss proving decisive. Celtic also confirmed the departure of head of football operations Paul Tisdale, thanking him for his contributions in an official statement.
Next up for Celtic
Hours after announcing Nancy’s exit, Celtic confirmed the return of Martin O’Neill as head coach through the end of the 2025–26 season. O’Neill previously led the club from 2000 to 2005, winning seven trophies, including three Scottish Premiership titles.
