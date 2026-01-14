AFP
‘He's had his chances!' - Marcus Rashford brutally told his Man Utd days are 'OVER' regardless of whether Barcelona decide against triggering permanent transfer option
Rashford shining on loan at Barcelona
The narrative surrounding Rashford’s future has taken another twist following the dismissal of Amorim at United. With club legend Carrick stepping into the dugout for the remainder of the season, speculation had briefly mounted that the door could be left ajar for Rashford to return from his loan spell in Catalonia and reintegrate into the squad next summer. However, that optimism has been emphatically shut down by Murphy, who believes the forward's time in Manchester has reached a definitive conclusion.
Rashford is currently enjoying a new lease of life with La Liga leaders Barcelona, having joined them on a season-long loan last summer. He recently picked up his first piece of silverware in Spain, helping Hansi Flick's side defeat Real Madrid 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final. Yet, despite his resurgence abroad, the feeling back home is that his chapter at the Theatre of Dreams is closed, regardless of who is in charge.
Murphy delivers damning verdict on United return
Speaking to BoyleSports, Murphy did not mince his words when assessing the likelihood of a Rashford reunion with United. The pundit argued that the managerial change is irrelevant to the forward's situation, citing a combination of exhausted opportunities and a fractured relationship with the fanbase as the primary reasons for his assertion.
"I don't think Michael Carrick, or whoever gets the job, will be able to influence the club to change their approach on Marcus Rashford," Murphy said. "I think he's had his chances and opportunities. Also, the fanbase has generally turned on him a little bit. I think he's too far gone. Even if he doesn't get the Barcelona move, a move somewhere else will benefit him."
Playing with 'freedom' in Spain
While his future remains up in the air, Rashford’s performances on the pitch suggest he has benefitted from the change of scenery. Murphy highlighted the visible shift in the player's demeanour since swapping the Premier League for La Liga. The forward has contributed seven goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana, rediscovering the electric pace and direct running that once made him one of Europe's most feared attackers.
"He looks like he's playing with freedom," Murphy observed. "I even saw him come off the bench against Real Madrid, and he looked so sharp, expressing himself and appearing like a different player. I think his days at United are over, regardless of who is in charge."
That cameo in the Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia saw Rashford cause chaos in the dying minutes against a tiring Real Madrid defence, a stark contrast to the often inhibited figure that cut a frustrated shape at Old Trafford during his final season.
The Carrick factor and the club's stance
The appointment of Michael Carrick has brought a sense of calm to United, but it does not signal a reversal of the club's long-term transfer strategy. The hierarchy is reportedly keen to sell Rashford permanently this summer to raise funds for a squad overhaul. The club has budgeted for his departure, viewing the £26 million (€30m) buy option in his loan deal as a fair price.
Carrick, who knows Rashford well from his previous coaching stint at the club, is tasked with steadying the ship with the current group of players. The club are looking to move towards a younger, more cohesive unit, and Rashford’s substantial wages and history of inconsistency may not fit the new mould.
The only potential stumbling block to a permanent exit is Barcelona's precarious financial situation. While the Catalan giants are delighted with Rashford's impact, reports suggest they are reluctant to trigger the full £26m option. Instead, they may seek to negotiate a lower fee or even a second loan deal with a mandatory purchase clause for 2027.
