FC Bayern is constantly on the lookout for exciting young players from all over Europe. Now, it seems that a talented player from Croatia has caught the attention of the Munich club: Anton Matkovic from NK Osijek.
Translated by
"He's being bombarded with calls!" Is Bayern Munich signing the new Ivica Olic?
The striker has caught the eye at the Croatian first division club. Despite NK Osijek's difficult season, which currently sees them fighting against relegation, Matkovic has managed to attract attention. The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season, contributing one goal and one assist.
Osijek president Robert Spehar himself confirmed that the young striker is already on the radar of several clubs. Speaking to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti, he described the current buzz surrounding the player:
"He's being bombarded with calls from managers – Dinamo, Hajduk, Bayern, I don't know who else is being mentioned. I think his head is like a drum. Someone from the club has to be with him around the clock to see what happens next and how things progress."
New Olic for Bayern? Matkovic in focus
In his homeland, Matkovic is already being compared to a famous compatriot: Ivica Olic. The former Croatian international was under contract with FC Bayern from 2009 to 2012, where he quickly became a fan favourite. During this time, Olic played a total of 80 competitive matches for Munich, scoring 23 goals.
Matkovic is now being credited with similar qualities. The U21 international is not a classic centre forward. Instead, he stands out above all for his mentality, his willingness to run and his advances from slightly deeper positions. His contract with the Croatian club runs until the summer of 2027.
Anton Matkovic's statistics at NK Osijek in the 2025/26 season:
Competitive matches Goals Assists Minutes played 14 1 1 862