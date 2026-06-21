'He's the Ballon d'Or winner!' - Kylian Mbappe bites back at Ousmane Dembele's critics ahead of France's World Cup clash with Iraq

Mbappe addressed the media as the national team captain and immediately threw his support behind Dembele. While Mbappe and Olise grabbed the headlines in the second half of their previous World Cup outing against Senegal, he insisted that Dembele was actually the standout attacker in the opening 45 minutes.

Set to earn his 100th cap for his country tomorrow, the skipper dismissed any suggestions that Dembele was struggling to make an impact on the world stage. Instead, he praised the tactical awareness of the Paris Saint-Germain star, highlighting how his presence alone creates essential space for the rest of the team to exploit during matches.