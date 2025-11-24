'He knocks me out!' - Inaki Pena calls foul on Vinicius Jr for Real Madrid equaliser after collision leaves goalkeeper with bloody nose

Elche had Madrid on the ropes, leading twice and defending with discipline, when a late scramble inside the box changed the shape of the night. As Vinicius attacked a loose ball in the 87th minute, he crashed knee-first into goalkeeper Pena’s face, sending the keeper to the turf with a bloody nose. Play continued, Madrid recycled possession, and Bellingham buried the rebound for 2-2, sparking immediate protests from Elche players.

At first, Pena himself downplayed the incident, still dazed as he spoke minutes after the final whistle. “He shoots, I stop it, and with the momentum, it hits me in the nose. Bad luck. It’s part of the game. It was just a blow, nothing more,” he said in his initial interview.

Elche manager Eder Sarabia, however, made it clear he believed the referee missed a decisive moment. “Vinicius doesn’t touch the ball, it hits Pena in the face. It’s a clear foul,” he insisted.

What looked like a moment of misfortune soon spiralled into a larger debate as Pena’s own assessment changed once he saw the replay.