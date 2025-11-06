Mauricio Pochettino, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna HICGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'He is an enormous talent' - Gio Reyna's long-awaited return, another Christian Pulisic absence, an A-list set of strikers and five takeaways from USMNT roster release

The squad is missing some key names, forcing Mauricio Pochettino to shuffle the deck ahead of final two matches of 2025

The November U.S. men's national team camp was supposed to be a glorious return. It was meant to be a big test, one designed more around building rather than experimenting. Parguay and Uruguay, the two upcoming opponents, were supposed to be measuring sticks for a full-strength USMNT.

Instead, this camp serves as something of a reminder that, at this level, not everything goes as planned. Players come and go, injuries take their toll and tough decisions have to be made. This camp, then, is now defined once again by a team at less than full strength.

That's not to say this November camp lacks purpose. These games are still vital tests, but will be played with a different roster than anticipated.

"We want to win and, for sure, we are going to give the possibility to different players and the chances to perform, and maybe to present the possibility for them to be called in the future," USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Thursday after revealing the roster. "We want to give the opportunity in international duty to give experiences to some players, because you never know what can happen before we announce to the world the roster for the World Cup."

This, ultimately, is what can happen before - and during - a World Cup. Injuries can take away players such as Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson. Poor form can impact players such as Yunus Musah. Wear and tear can get to someone such as Chris Richards, who has been so ever-present.

How, then, will those players in camp respond? 

GOAL looks at key takeaways from Pochettino's roster release.

  • Gio Reyna Borussia Monchengladbach 2025-26Getty

    Reyna's return

    The prescription for Reyna has been obvious for some time now: he needs to play. It's why he hasn't kicked on with the USMNT in recent years. It's also why he had to move clubs in Germany this summer. So far, he hasn't played nearly as much at Borussia Monchengladbach as many would have liked.

    Yet, for the first time since the Nations League collapse in March, he's been called back into the USMNT. What he makes of that is up to him.

    "We already know the potential of Gio, and the talent," Pochettino said. "He is an enormous talent and it's true that he's not playing too much. But I think it's a good opportunity in November because, until March, we're not going to be able to be together again. There are not too many possibilities to see him again, and try to share time or to perform on the pitch. It's about being with him, to share time, and get to know him better. 

    "He's a special player. He's a very talented player. That is why we need to be open and to provide - even if he's not playing too much - because he's suffered and was injured. Now, he's started to be fit again, and it can be a boost of motivation for him to be with us. That is important for us."

    This isn't necessarily Reyna's last chance to make the World Cup roster, but it is getting late. He's featured just once under Pochettino and did little to impress. Now, handed another lifeline, can Reyna deliver?

  • Chris Richards USMNTGetty Images

    'Milan or Palace, they are not right to complain'

    Per usual, there are a variety of reasons for absences. Several players, such as Antonee Robinson, Tim Weah and Cameron Carter-Vickers, are out injured. Others, such as Pulisic, Johnny Cardoso and Malik Tillman are just getting back from injury.

    Others were more surprising. Weston McKennie, Pochettino says, will stay with Juventus to adjust to life under Luciano Spaletti, his newest coach on the club level. Perhaps the most notable absence, though, is Chris Richards, who was left out of the squad days after Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner took aim at the USMNT for playing the centerback last month despite an ongoing calf issue.

    Glasner, it should be noted, proceeded to play Richards 90 minutes the very next day. Pochettino, meanwhile, was left frustrated by the coach's comments, particularly as a coach who - with experience at Tottenham, PSG and Chelseas - used to be in his shoes on the club level.

    Palace weren't the only club that expressed frustrations, though, as Milan also reportedly reached out to US Soccer about Pulisic's status following his hamstring injury last camp. Pulisic, who was the subject of much controversy over the summer when he decided to skip the Gold Cup, has reportedly resumed training and is expected to return to Milan’s squad for Saturday’s Serie A trip to Parma.

    "This is to provide him the possibility to recover 100-percent and be full and be ready to play after international duty with his team," Pochettino said of the decision to allow Pulisic to stay with Milan. "That is common sense. We never risk players. He played against Australia because he felt really good and because all of the assessment from our doctors and medical staff were right - and the player agreed with us.

    "He didn't play the first game against Ecuador because he came into the game with a problem that he made, again, with his club in Italy. That is why. We care about him. But that can happen when you play game. There is always a risk when you play."

    Regarding the protests from Crystal Palace and Milan over conflicts between club and county responsibilities, Pochettino has a clear point of view, saying, "they are not right to complain."

    "People say, 'It's a friendly game', but no, that is wrong," Pochettino said. "We are not playing friendly games. We are playing games that prepare our journey to the World Cup. If not, we'd just play the Under-20s, because why play games? It's something that makes me very, very sad because I think sometimes people don't understand, or maybe they don't think about what it means to have the responsibility to represent a country or a national team, in this case, the USA.

    "I was in different clubs for more than 15 years working and I was always respectful of the national team, accepting the rules. I think the players are the most important. And the players know how we act, and how we respect, and they respect that because we are clear in our communication. I think in these situations, Milan or Palace, they are not right to complain. Because I think as a coaching staff we care about the player. We are the first to care, and we've never made a player play with some doubt. Never. Never."

  • Ricardo Pepi USMNT vs JamaicaGetty Images

    The star strikers

    Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright are all in camp together. That hasn't happened since the Copa America in 2024, largely due to extended injury absences by Balogun and Pepi. Now fit, all three are scoring at the club level. It's a great time for all three to be in camp.

    Realistically, if the World Cup were to start today, this would likely be the striker group. There's an argument to be made to include someone such as Patrick Agyemang or Josh Sargent, but if you're selecting three, these are clear choices. They all check the boxes for the striker position, including the most important one: goals.

    Balogun has built momentum with the USMNT and Monaco by scoring multiple goals recently, Wright is running rampant through the Championship, and, now healthy, Pepi is still finding ways to score despite not starting for PSV.

    "This type of player is a very talented player," Pochettino said of Pepi. "We were talking about Gio, but it's the same with Ricardo, and the aim is to provide a big boost or motivation to them to keep pushing and keep improving. They need to have that motivation and to know that we care about them. When players are good in the mind, it's important to improve their legs and physical condition. They need to know that they are in the race for a place on the roster for the World Cup, and that is the most important thing.

    "Then they can play, more or less. But the thing is that they need to give their best to try and arrive in the best shape, to be animals, to be really strong and arrive for a competition that is going to be the most important in the history of the national team."

    While there are few questions about the top three spots on the striker depth chart, there are still questions about the first one. Who starts in this camp? Who starts when the World Cup begins? We may finally get some answers to those questions now that everyone is healthy, scoring and, finally, in camp together.

  • Final - Gold Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    No room for Turner among goalkeepers

    Since the start of the Gold Cup, Matt Freese has been the starter in goal. By and large, Turner has been his backup. However, even following news that Turner is training with Crystal Palace to stay fit, he was not included in this squad. That seems as clear of a message as any as to where he stands in the goalkeeping group.

    The belief, by and large, has been that Freese is in pole position, but nothing is decided. Turner, the former USMNT starter now back in MLS with the New England Revolution, would be waiting for his chance to prove why he should be the guy in goal for a second consecutive World Cup. He won't get that chance this camp, though, as he was left off in favor of Patrick Schulte, Jonathan Klinsmann and Roman Celentano.

    There are now questions about Turner's pathway back, particularly given the fact that there's just one more international break before the World Cup. All eyes will be on him to start the next MLS season, then, as he now fights to earn his place on the team.

  • Antonee Robinson USMNTGetty

    'Yes, we are worried'

    Antonee Robinson was called into October camp, making his long-awaited return to the USMNT. He didn't feature, however. Injury issues have dominated his 2025 and, even as the USMNT heads into its final camp of the calendar year, those issues remain a talking point.

    The Fulham fullback has played just 61 Premier League minutes this season, and none since Sept. 28, when he made a 10-minute cameo against Aston Villa. He's gone 90 minutes just once this season: a Sept. 23 Carabao Cup win over Cambridge United. Even after undergoing surgery this summer to fix the knee ailments, Robinson hasn't properly returned.

    Given his quality and importance to the team, it's concerning.

    "We are in contact with Fulham, our medical staff and the medical staff of Fulham," Pochettino said. "Yes, we are worried, of course. I think because he is now, for a long period of time, cannot play and will play, but doesn't feel comfortable. We want a quick recovery and for him to be ready again to play and compete. But at the moment, he is still recovering."

    Realistically, all that matters is getting the fullback back in time for the World Cup. It's hard to imagine anyone else starting at that left-back, or left-wingback, spot if Robinson is healthy. Still, Pochettino is concerned about his status, which means everyone else should be, too.