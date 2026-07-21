Not long ago, Barcelona's Spanish jewel Lamine Yamal was flashing warning signs. His "unprofessional" mentality, many feared, could cut his career short before it truly took off.

He sulked when hauled off the pitch. The parties and the life away from the green rectangle raised eyebrows too.

Yet something has shifted. Yamal appears to have grown up since those early days, and the 2026 World Cup laid it bare across three telling moments.

* Firstly: his sacrifice for the sake of his national team, Spain.

* Secondly: his dealings with the game's great legends.

* Thirdly: the battle of the final.

Take the first point. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente openly admitted that Yamal learned during the 2026 World Cup "how to sacrifice for the sake of the team".

He gave up the urge to be the number one star, the man with the best individual numbers, and instead helped the team win by freeing up his teammates and opening spaces for them.

De la Fuente said as much himself, stressing that he loved this new personality from Yamal, one that reflects real footballing maturity.

The second point played out in front of the whole world. Everyone saw how the Barcelona jewel behaved with two legends, "Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi", when he met them at the 2026 World Cup.

Spain, led by Yamal, beat "Ronaldo's Portugal" in the round of 16 and then "Messi's Argentina" in the final. Even so, the youngster showed enormous respect and humility in his dealings with the pair.

Then came the battle of the final. Nobody can forget the clashes that flared up between the Argentina and Spain stars the moment the whistle blew.

Here is the intriguing part. The trouble kicked off right behind Yamal, yet the Barcelona jewel wanted no part of it. He dropped to the ground and prostrated himself in thanks to God for winning the title.

Yes, dear reader, that scene alone confirms the maturity Lamine Yamal has now reached. He has learned to stay clear of trouble on the green rectangle as much as possible.