In football, defeat usually troubles the fans. In Catalonia today, it is glory that breeds the nightmares.
Spain sleeps to the rhythm of historic celebrations, crowned champions of the 2026 World Cup. Yet the fans of the Catalan giant wake to a breathtaking question: "What comes next when you have completed the game at only nineteen years of age?!".
The Spanish jewel Lamine Yamal, winger of Barcelona's first team, has achieved almost everything in his career by the age of nineteen.
Every domestic title with Barcelona is already his. Add Euro 2024 with Spain, then the biggest prize of all, the 2026 World Cup.
That is where the fear crept into Catalonia. Yamal has touched both collective and individual glory, banking a fortune along the way, and questions now hang over his mentality and the threat of early footballing burnout.
Despite all of that, there are indicators to reassure Barcelona and their fans across the world that Lamine Yamal still has plenty left to achieve.
In the lines to come, we will show exactly how Barcelona and their supporters can rest easy about Yamal's future, once the fears of early burnout are set aside.