'He didn't just coach me' - Leroy Sane reveals extreme impact Pep Guardiola had on him at Man City ahead of Champions League reunion

The Germany international has credited his former boss with completely transforming his understanding of the sport as he prepares to face him on Wednesday. Having spent four trophy-laden years in Manchester before departing in 2020, the 30-year-old believes the Catalan manager's influence extends far beyond simple coaching instructions.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the crucial European tie, the forward described Guardiola as "the definitive architect of modern football." Sane insists that the intense education he received at the Etihad Campus turned him from a raw talent into a refined elite attacker, capable of competing at the very highest level.

"Pep shows you a different sport entirely," he explained. "His tactical demands are relentless, but he didn't just coach me — he evolved me. I left his guidance as a far more complete player than I ever thought possible."

The Galatasaray star also noted that the coach "completely reprogrammed my footballing brain," a process that culminated in him winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the centurion season of 2017-18. He describes that specific accolade and title win as the moment he "truly arrived on the world stage," memories that remain etched in his mind as he prepares to walk out at his old home once again.