'We need to win' - Hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes warns Man Utd team-mates they must have 'right mentality' to lift Europa League after Real Sociedad thumping
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must adopt the perfect mentality if they are to build on their win against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fernandes hat-trick helps United to victory
- Face Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals
- Bruno issues warning to his co-stars