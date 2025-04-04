Ruud van Nistelrooy Harry WinksGetty Images/GOAL
Richie Mills

Huge drama at Leicester as Harry Winks AXED after furious 'confrontation' with Ruud van Nistelrooy over 100-mile commute amid birth of newborn daughter

R. van NistelrooyH. WinksLeicesterPremier League

Harry Winks has been 'axed' from Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City squad after a 'heated row' about refusing to compromise on his 100-mile commute.

  • Winks axed from Leicester City squad
  • Midfielder in heated row with Van Nistelrooy
  • Won't change 100-mile commute amid birth of newborn
