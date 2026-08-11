Harry Maguire urges Man Utd to carry momentum into new season under Michael Carrick

Maguire believes accumulating the most Premier League points since Carrick's arrival must serve as the team's primary benchmark heading into the new season.

Speaking to the club's official media, the 33-year-old defender highlighted the importance of maintaining their positive momentum while refining new tactical approaches throughout pre-season: "If we can continue that momentum, that would be great. We had the most Premier League points since he joined, so that will be our aim this season.

"But we will have new ideas and new ways of playing. There will be different tactics that the manager wants to see from us. We played well in a lot of games but could have played even better. We understand that as players.

"We've been working hard on that during pre-season, and I think you are going to see a lot better performances from us this season."