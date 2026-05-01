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‘I wasn’t his captain’ - Why Harry Maguire was stripped of Man Utd armband by Erik ten Hag & how England defender reacted to that decision
Authority at Old Trafford
Ten Hag asserted his total authority over the United dressing room by informing Maguire that he would be replaced as club captain ahead of the 2023-24 season. After falling behind players like Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the defender's starting opportunities significantly decreased. The manager firmly rejected the idea of a squad vote for a successor, insisting the choice was his alone.
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Handling the fallout
Speaking to My Best Coach, Maguire opened up about the intense scrutiny he faced during United's difficult periods and his eventual conversation with Ten Hag. Reflecting on the external pressure and the change in leadership, he said: “I really don't worry about anything. I'm not fazed by anything. I was a little bit naive. I think that it helped me that I was so naive because I was the captain of Manchester United, we were having a real bad season, and I just thought it was normal.
"I was naive to that, you're the captain it's going to come down on you, and this is the reason they're doing it. It was only when I looked back a couple of years later or a year later when I thought it was a bit over the top. It just got to a point where it was all for clicks. It was harder for my family.”
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A drifting relationship
The defender, who inherited the armband from Ashley Young in January 2020, admitted that his connection with the manager had suffered as his minutes on the pitch decreased. “I loved being the captain," he added. "I can't remember the league position we finished when I was captain, but it was progressing.
"To be honest, it was Erik's decision and the season before we finished third, won the cup and I was captain. I didn't feel like his captain. I probably shouldn't have allowed our relationship to drift apart a little bit, but I just didn't feel important to him. For Erik it was the right decision because I wasn't his captain.”
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New deal, big stakes
Maguire recently demonstrated his enduring value by signing a new contract, keeping him at the club until June 2027. He is expected to be a mainstay in the side as the Premier League season continues with a pivotal home clash against Liverpool on Sunday, May 3, where victory would effectively guarantee Champions League qualification for the winner.