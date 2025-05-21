Harry Maguire is Man Utd's Europa League hero: Much-maligned defender deserves immense credit for turning around rotten Red Devils career

The centre-back has been mocked in the parliament of Ghana as well as every Premier League ground, but is now reaping the rewards for never giving up

Little more than two years ago, the Europa League felt like the straw that had broken Harry Maguire's Manchester United career. There appeared to be no way back for him after his nightmare displays in United's quarter-final elimination at the hands of Sevilla. But having already changed the narrative of his time at Old Trafford from disaster to redemption last year, Maguire has emerged as the cult hero of United's thrilling journey to this season's Europa League final, their most unlikely flagbearer as they head to Bilbao to face Tottenham.

Maguire's defensive contributions have been key to United remaining the only unbeaten team across all three European competitions, and yet it is his attacking contributions that have stood out the most and which make him Ruben Amorim's not-so-secret weapon against Spurs.

Now that he is a formidable force in both boxes and one of the most influential figures for United as they prepare for the match that could save their abysmal season, it is worth revisiting that harrowing tie with Sevilla in April 2023 which looked like being Maguire's last stand for the Red Devils. It certainly puts his stunning turnaround into context...