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Will free-scoring Harry Kane achieve World Cup first? Robbie Fowler explains why England captain can make history in 2026
How many goals has Kane scored for England?
The general consensus is that the Three Lions will need their captain to roar on North American soil this summer in order to stand any chance of bringing 60 years of hurt on the international trophy front to a close.
Kane has been a talismanic presence for his country ever since making a goal-scoring debut in 2015. Some 11 years later, the evergreen 32-year-old has found the target on 78 occasions for his country - rewriting the record books in the process.
Back in 2018, when helping England to the semi-final stage, the former Tottenham superstar finished as the World Cup’s leading marksman after netting on six occasions. Nobody has ever picked up that prize more than once.
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Can Kane make World Cup Golden Boot history?
Can Kane become the first in 2026? When that question was put to Fowler, the ex-Liverpool and Three Lions striker - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said: “Potentially. With the England squad, I think they are quite capable of going into the latter rounds. And when you think of a goalscorer, like him, he probably needs to be going into the quarters, the semis and even the final. I think England are capable of doing that.
“You're wanting England to do well, of course you do, but you want Harry to do well because, about the Ballon d'Or, if he wins another leading goalscorer in a World Cup, then that makes a bit of a stronger claim for him.
“He's capable, of course he's capable because the game's good for him as well. I think he's quite clever in terms of how he manages himself in games. He's not 100mph all the time. I think he's quite clever in terms of how he plays the game.
“He's got a little bit of everything, Harry - he scores goals. Would you back against him? I certainly wouldn't. I do think England will go far in the tournament and if they do, someone will be scoring goals and hopefully it's Harry, among others.”
Will prolific Kane reach 100 international goals for England?
With there no sign of Kane slowing down, and few suitable successors to his No.9 shirt emerging, he will continue to raise his bar as England’s all-time leading scorer. He should have three figures in his sights.
Quizzed on whether Kane can hit that mark, emulating Ronaldo and Messi, Fowler added - with Wayne Rooney the only other Englishman to have passed 50 goals: “I look at England now and I think they play a lot more games than what we did when I played. Now, I don't know whether it's just because it's all in your face, you've got all the competitions and you've got the Nations League as well.
“Harry plays, Harry scores goals, doesn't he? So, when you look at the qualification groups, the way England are playing, England should be scoring plenty of goals past that.
“We're talking about Harry, he's obviously not a spring chicken anymore. He is getting maybe towards the twilight of his career. But, I'll be honest with you, I think he still looks brilliant. I still think he's got goals in him. I still think he'll be a regular for England for a good few years.
“When you look at his goals, he's on 78 now and okay, there's another 20-odd goals there before he gets that [100]. But, you wouldn't bet against him because I think his goals for games, he's been outstanding and I don't think that's going to stop just yet.
“When you look at the England qualification group coming up for the Euros after the World Cup, then he should be scoring a few more goals. I hope he does because I think we're talking about a generational striker in Harry Kane and I think he's been brilliant.
“We're quite lucky with Wayne Rooney, his performances and goals have been tremendous for England. And then, straight away, Harry's within that realm of being, when you talk about England strikers, in that top bracket as well.”
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Kane is a serious contender for 2026 Ballon d'Or
Kane remains on course to become the England’s men’s national team GOAT, as - with 112 caps to his name - he is also within sight of their all-time appearance record. Peter Shilton currently tops that chart on 125 outings.
Winning a major international honour would nudge Kane ever closer to the top of that list, while also pushing him further into contention for Ballon d’Or recognition. He is already considered to be in the race for a Golden Ball in 2026 after becoming a two-time title winner in Germany with three Bundesliga Golden Boots to his name.