Harry Kane Kate KaneGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Harry Kane's wife Kate sends touching Father's Day message to England captain ahead of Euro 2024 opener against Serbia

Harry KaneEnglandSerbia vs EnglandSerbiaEuropean Championship

Kate Kane shared a heartwarming social media post to wish husband and England captain Harry on Father's Day.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kate wished Harry well on Father's Day
  • Shared touching message for husband on social media
  • Kane will be in action against Serbia on Sunday
Article continues below