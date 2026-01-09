Harry Kane told what he needs to do to win Ballon d'Or as Bayern Munich & England striker is given 'big chance' billing in World Cup year

Ex-Liverpool, Real Madrid and Three Lions striker Owen - speaking in association with English Premier League betting - told GOAL when asked what Kane needs in order to emulate his Ballon d’Or win from 2001: "I use the phrase perfect storm. Ballon d’Or is a perfect storm scenario, you need to be having an exceptional season yourself and be in an exceptional team - or at least a winning team. All of that helps and gives you a huge advantage.

"Bayern Munich are going to win the league, they are miles clear, if they won the Champions League and he had a decent World Cup, then absolutely Harry Kane would have a chance of picking up that prize. It’s just ifs and buts.

"In World Cup year, a lot depends on who wins the World Cup. That is going to carry so much weight. Somebody can have an average season but if they are top scorer at the World Cup and score the winner in the final, it’s pretty hard to argue that they haven’t just contributed to the ultimate prize of all-time, and that’s going to carry a lot of weight. If he stays fit and healthy and does well, and his team are good, then of course he has got a big chance."

