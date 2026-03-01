Getty
Harry Kane grabs THREE records with brace for Bayern Munich against Dortmund in Der Klassiker win
Kane eclipses personal best with clinical double
Kane pulled the Bavarians level in the 54th minute, answering Nico Schlotterbeck's opening goal. After Joshua Kimmich picked out Serge Gnabry at the back post, Gnabry’s headed cross set Kane up for a simple finish to match his 2023/24 record of 44 goals. The drama continued shortly after, as a foul by Schlotterbeck on Josip Stanisic resulted in a spot-kick for Bayern just 15 minutes later. The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman then converted from the spot to put his side 2-1 up to bring up his milestone 45th goal this term.
- Getty Images Sport
English history and Bundesliga milestones
In doing so, Kane transcended his own personal milestones to achieve a feat not seen in nearly a century. He is now the first Englishman to hit the 45-goal mark in a season since the legendary Dixie Dean netted 46 for Everton during the 1931/32 campaign. This statistical achievement, which has stood for 94 years, underscores that Kane’s brilliant brace is the work of a striker operating at an elite historical level.
Incredibly, the penalty also earned him one more spot in the history books. By recording his fourth consecutive league double, he became only the third player in Bundesliga history to net four braces in a row. He now joins an exclusive club alongside Dortmund’s Lothar Emmerich and Wolfsburg’s Tomislav Maric, who reached the milestone in 1967 and 2001 respectively. This adds to his growing collection of individual accolades since making the move from north London to Munich.
More for the record books
Even more impressively, Kane’s clinical performance in Der Klassiker allowed him to shatter his personal scoring record in nine fewer appearances than his previous benchmark. During the 2023/24 season, he reached 44 goals across 45 matches, hitting that peak in his final outing against VfB Stuttgart in May. However, with a minimum of 13 fixtures still remaining in the current schedule, the England captain is well-positioned to significantly extend this tally as Bayern Munich pursue silverware on multiple fronts.
The club’s continued presence in several knockout tournaments offers a wealth of scoring opportunities. Bayern remain active in both the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal, where deep runs would further pad Kane’s stats. Vincent Kompany’s men are currently preparing for a Champions League Round of 16 clash with Atalanta, a path that could include up to five additional matches should they reach the final. Furthermore, a semi-final victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Pokal would grant Kane yet another high-stakes platform to add to his historic total in the tournament's showpiece finale.
- AFP
Securing the Klassiker spoils
This achievement marks the latest personal milestone for Kane, who recently surpassed the 500-career-goal mark in fewer appearances than Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, the England captain had to share the spotlight during a chaotic conclusion at Signal Iduna Park. In a pulsating derby encounter, Kane’s record-breaking spot-kick failed to secure the result immediately, as Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson levelled the score at 2-2 with a clinical volley in the 83rd minute.
But there was one more twist in store, with captain Kimmich winning it for Bayern just four minutes later with a volley of his own, sparking wild scenes in the away end. The stunning victory saw the Bavarians keep up their 11-point lead over Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga, as they target a second straight league glory.
Advertisement