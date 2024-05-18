Thomas Tuchel Bayern 05082024(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller deny claims that Harry Kane & Co pushed for German coach to stay

Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller claimed senior players did not try to convince Thomas Tuchel to stay back at Bayern Munich.

  • Tuchel set to leave Bayern in the summer
  • Star players did not speak to the manager
  • Bayern went down against Hoffenheim
