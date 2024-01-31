Harry Kane to reunite with another old team-mate?! Bayern Munich make Steven Bergwijn transfer approach after huge Kingsley Coman injury blow

Brendan Madden
Kane Bergwijn TottenhamGetty
Bayern MunichHarry KaneSteven BergwijnTransfersBundesligaTottenham HotspurAjax

Bayern Munich have reportedly made an approach for Harry Kane's old Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn, after losing Kingsley Coman to injury.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Coman to miss significant time with MCL tear
  • Bayern eye Bergwijn as replacement
  • Winger spent three seasons with Kane at Spurs

Editors' Picks