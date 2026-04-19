Harry Kane ‘perfect for Real Madrid’ & ‘any team in the world’ as Bayern Munich wait on contract extension decision from 50-goal striker

While Kane’s talent has never been in doubt, some critics have previously questioned whether his long-term fitness might become an issue as he enters the final years of his prime. Llorente acknowledged these past struggles, particularly the recurring ankle problems that plagued the striker during their shared tenure in north London, but noted that they have done little to slow down the Englishman’s output.

“A team player, a professional through and through. He has it all. The only shame is that he’s getting older and has fewer years left. He also had quite a few injuries, I remember when I was at Tottenham he had a lot of ankle problems that slowed him down, but he’s still there scoring goals as always. That will never leave him and he could be the best in any team in the world,” Llorente added.