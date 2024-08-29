Harry Kane is ready for Oktoberfest! Bayern star dons his lederhosen and opens up on working with Vincent Kompany as German giants look to right the wrongs of last season
Harry Kane is ready for Oktoberfest once more, while opining on new Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany and their bid to win trophies again.
- Kane ready for Oktoberfest again
- Gives his thoughts on new boss Kompany
- Eager to end his title drought at Bayern