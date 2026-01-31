Getty
Harry Kane and Luis Diaz on target for Bayern but Vincent Kompany's side need goal-line clearance from Alphonso Davies to preserve point against Hamburg
Bayern drop points at Hamburg
Bayern did not allow the raucous home support to get onto their backs in the early exchanges of the game as they pushed for an opening goal. Yet, despite this dominance, it was Hamburg who eventually broke the deadlock. With just over half-an-hour played, Nicolai Remberg beat Joshua Kimmich to a rebounded effort and was tripped by the German international. Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira tucked the ball low and beyond the diving Manuel Neuer into the bottom left corner.
Bayern responded quickly and were level within 10 minutes. Serge Gnabry got in behind Bakery Jatta and crossed the ball into Kimmich, whose scuffed effort fell into Kane’s path, and allowed the English striker to thunder home ruthlessly. Kompany brought on Luis Diaz at the break and was rewarded immediately, with the Colombian tucking the ball into the corner from Olise’s through-ball just 45 seconds into the second period.
Although they had fallen behind, Hamburg were unwilling to lay down to the runaway leaders. After 53 minutes, Luka Vuskovic powered past Alphonso Davies to meet William Mikelbrencis’ cross with a thunderous header and tie the game up. Hamburg then thought they had the lead when Neuer missed a clearance and left Vieira with an open goal, but Davies cleared off the line to rescue his goalkeeper and make amends for his losing the earlier header. Bayern pressed for a winner and argued for a penalty or two, but saw their frustrated appeals turned down and the points shared.
The MVP
Luka Vuskovic continued to show what Thomas Frank is missing from his Tottenham Hotspur defence as the Croatian put in a steely performance for Hamburg. The defender, on loan at the Bundesliga side, managed Kane well and his equalising header, his fourth of the Bundesliga season, demonstrated a level of hunger and skill so often missing from the Spurs ranks.
The big loser
Vincent Kompany will have to take responsibility for another disappointing day in the Bundesliga. The Belgian coach brought on Diaz at a crucial time but perhaps could have started the Colombian from the off. The Bayern coach could have helped stamp the authority further when Bayern took the lead, but Hamburg did well to take a point.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
