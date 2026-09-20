Harry Kane hits back at Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or swipe as Bayern Munich star breaks silence on Barcelona wonderkid's jibe

Instead of escalating the tension, Kane opted to defuse the situation by praising the teenager. "I don't know how he meant it. Yamal is an incredible player," the 33-year-old explained. "He had a great season, as did many others."

The former Tottenham man emphasised that the race for the prize remains wide open, name-checking several elite rivals. He noted that Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, and Bayern team-mate Michael Olise are all strong candidates, adding: "Everyone has the right to express themselves however they want. That's not up to me."

Maintaining his focus on football, the prolific forward refused to be drawn into a war of words over individual accolades. "I don't really like talking about myself. I focus on my work on the pitch," he added. "Everyone has their own opinion on the subject, and that's okay."



