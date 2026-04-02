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Harry Kane making Bayern Munich sweat on his fitness as Real Madrid Champions League showdown looms
International break brings injury concerns
Bayern face a nervous wait regarding the availability of Kane for their return to domestic action this weekend. The 32-year-old was forced to sit out England's recent friendly against Japan, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Three Lions, with the FA describing the move as a precaution due to a "slight injury". Despite the initial optimism, the situation has become more complex as the striker returned to Bavaria. According to Sky Sports in Germany, Kane has shown discomfort in his ankle significant enough to require rest, and is expected to miss the match against Freiburg on Saturday.
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Precautionary measures for the England captain
The England camp sought to downplay the severity of the knock during the international break, but the focus has shifted to Kane's long-term availability for his club. In a statement released on X, England's official account clarified the situation regarding the striker: "Harry Kane is rested tonight as a precaution having picked up a minor issue in training, but remains with the squad receiving further assessment."
UCL glory remains the priority
The decision to potentially sideline Kane for the Freiburg fixture is a calculated one. Bayern are focused on the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, which takes place just three days after their domestic outing. Club officials are desperate to have their striker at 100 percent for the trip to Spain. Nine points clear in the Bundesliga title race and among the favourites to win the Champions League, the hierarchy is unwilling to risk a long-term setback for a player Uli Hoeness recently claimed "is worth 250 million euros".
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What comes next?
While Kane continues his recovery from injury, Bayern will prepare to face Freiburg on Saturday. Bayern currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund. Following that match, they will travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.