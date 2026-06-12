Getty
‘Phenomenal’ Harry Kane urged to ignore familiar England debate as ex-Three Lions star explains why 61-goal Bayern Munich striker continues to break records
England's all-time leading scorer: How many goals has Kane scored?
Fearsome No.9s will do much of their best work inside the 18-yard box, with it from those positions that the back of the net is found on a regular basis. Kane has mastered that art over the course of his career, with the history books continuing to be rewritten.
Tottenham’s all-time leading marksman has taken his tally of international goals to 79 through 114 appearances. GOAT status beckons if a major honour can be secured while donning the colours of his country.
- Getty
Bundesliga title winner Kane posting career-best numbers at Bayern
The World Cup finals in North America present Kane with his latest opportunity to tick that box, having lifted his trophy curse at Bayern Munich by becoming a two-time Bundesliga title winner. He plundered 61 goals for them during a career-best 2025-26 campaign.
Said numbers were posted despite often vacating his central striking berth in order to form part of build-up play. The 32-year-old may often provide the decisive last touch, but he can be involved in plenty before that.
Questions have been asked at times of whether he needs to replicate that club approach with England, as the Three Lions are hardly short on playmaking creativity and need their skipper to make a match-altering contribution in a department where others have been falling alarmingly short.
Does Kane need to drop deep or stay in and around the penalty area?
Waddle, though, is not convinced that Kane - who faced plenty of probing at Euro 2024 - should be changing his ways. Quizzed on whether the evergreen frontman should resist any urge to drop deep, former England and Spurs star Waddle - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of NewBettingOffers.co.uk- said: “He's done it at Tottenham as well. It's the way he plays.
“Harry's a very good player. He's never relied on speed. He's relied on speed of thought. Normally a striker is very, very quick or very powerful, good in the air. Harry's different. He's sort of a nine/10, but he gets a lot of success through it.
“You can probably think, ‘I've marked him, I've got him’. His movement's very good in the box. It's not like he sprints around. You never see Harry do anything quick. He reads the game well.
“I've seen him play as a 10 for Bayern this season, and he played very, very well as a 10. You could actually play him as a 10 and put a number nine, Ollie Watkins, up front if you want - Marcus Rashford. He can play that 10 very, very well. I've seen him play that.
“I think it's hard to argue about saying, ‘yes, he scores goals in the box’, but he's been scoring for five years now. He's just never stopped scoring goals, let's be honest. He's doing something right.
“We all say, ‘we don't want you to come back into midfield, we don't want you to do this’, but that's part of his locker and it's part of how he gets his goals, believe it or not. I'd just say, what Harry Kane's doing at the minute in the last two, three, four seasons, just keep doing what you're doing, mate, because your goal record per game is absolutely phenomenal.”
- Getty
It's Coming Home? Kane and England set their sights on World Cup glory
Kane would appear to epitomise the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ idiom, with there no reason for him to tinker with his game while productivity remains so high. If the goals were to dry up, then said situation could be reassessed.
Remarkable individual standards are being maintained at present, leading to talk of a bid for Ballon d’Or recognition being staged, and England will not care where their captain lines up on the field if 60 years of trophy-chasing hurt can be brought to a close in 2026.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
837 Votes