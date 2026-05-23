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Harry Kane runs the show! Hat-trick hero blasts Bayern Munich go DFB-Pokal final win as Vincent Kompany's men seal domestic double
Kane ends Bayern's Berlin drought
In a season defined by dominance, Bayern returned to their place of longing in Berlin to secure their first DFB-Pokal trophy in six years. Despite the absence of captain Manuel Neuer, who was sidelined with calf problems, the German champions proved too strong for a resilient Stuttgart side. The victory marks the 14th time in the club's illustrious history that they have completed the domestic double.
The clash saw Harry Kane take centre stage. The England captain broke the deadlock in the second half before adding two late goals to put the result beyond doubt. Speaking after the final whistle, Joshua Kimmich reflected on the significance of the return to the capital, telling ARD: "Every one of us was happy to finally be back in Berlin. We wanted to win this here at all costs."
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Stuttgart threaten before Kane strike
Stuttgart, the defending champions, refused to go down without a fight and dominated the early exchanges under the watchful eye of high-profile guests, including Julian Nagelsmann and Jose Mourinho. Maximilian Mittelstadt and the lively Stuttgart attack frequently tested Bayern's stand-in goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, while Bayern struggled to find their rhythm in the final third during a cagey first half.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 55th minute amidst a thick cloud of pyrotechnic smoke from the stands. Michael Olise curled a pinpoint cross into the box, allowing Kane to head home from close range for his 59th goal of an incredible season.
Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav admitted the difficulty of containing the forward, stating: "We wanted to make it nasty for Bayern. But you can't lose sight of Harry Kane. Nevertheless, we can all be proud of ourselves. There are worse things than losing to Bayern."
Records tumble on historic night
Kane’s second and third goals in the 80th and 92nd minutes – the latter coming from the penalty spot – took his tally to a staggering 61 goals for the campaign. The 3-0 scoreline also ensured Bayern equalled a club record by securing their 46th victory of the season, a feat previously achieved only during the legendary 2012-13 Treble-winning year. It was a perfect response to recent years of cup disappointment against the likes of Saarbrucken and Freiburg.
Even from the sidelines, there was personal history for Neuer. By securing the trophy, the 40-year-old goalkeeper celebrated his seventh DFB-Pokal title, drawing him level with Bastian Schweinsteiger as the joint record holder for individual wins in the competition. The veteran shot-stopper joined his teammates in front of the travelling fans to lift the trophy, marking a successful end to a challenging domestic campaign.
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Kane writes DFB-Pokal history
Kane etched his name further into German football folklore by becoming only the fourth player to score a hat-trick in a DFB-Pokal final, joining the elite company of Uwe Seeler in 1963, Roland Wohlfarth in 1986, and Robert Lewandowski in 2012. Crucially, the English striker distinguished himself by registering a perfect hat-trick during the Wembley-style showcase.
In doing so, Kane also became just the third player in tournament history to score in every single round of a cup campaign – including the final – matching the rare feat of Dieter Muller for Koln in 1976-77 and Dirk Kurtenbach for Stuttgarter Kickers in 1986-87. His exploits took his tally to nine goals for the current DFB-Pokal season, a towering figure that sits just behind the legendary Gerd Muller, who remains the only Bayern Munich player to score more in a single cup campaign with 10 goals in 1970-71 and 11 in 1976-77.