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'We fear no one' - Harry Kane fired up for Real Madrid showdown with Bayern star convinced they can overcome Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe
Kane scores twice as Bayern thump Atalanta
Bayern Munich made light work of Atalanta in the last 16 of the Champions League. After winning the first leg 6-1 in Italy, the Bundesliga champions ran out 4-1 winners at the Allianz Arena to secure safe passage to the last eight. Kane scored twice in the return fixture to reach a half-century of goals in the Champions League. Bayern will now face Real Madrid for a place in the semi-finals in what promises to be an epic duel between two of Europe's heavyweights.
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Kane fires warning to Real Madrid
Kane looked ahead to the quarter-final tie after the match, telling reporters: "We fear no one. Of course, it will be a tough game when you play against Real Madrid in the Champions League. We have to be prepared for a tough battle. We will be ready for it. We've done well so far this season; we just have to keep going as we have been."
Bayern team-mate Tom Bischof echoed Kane's sentiments, adding: "I'm looking forward to an awesome game. They are two brutal teams. We're not afraid of anyone, so it's going to be an awesome game!"
Kompany expecting 'very special' match
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany expects a memorable occasion when Bayern face Madrid. He told reporters: "I think everything is huge at both clubs. Who the best team is at the moment is actually not important at all. The history of both clubs is so incredibly rich, and the talent on the pitch will, in my opinion, be something very special. To be honest, with Real Madrid you have to say: when the level rises, they get better. That's why I expect an absolutely top-class match. I hope it will be good for the fans – including the neutral fans. In the end, of course, we want to win."
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Bayern's record against Real Madrid
Bayern have been in excellent form this season in the Bundesliga and the Champions League but do possess a poor recent record against Real Madrid. Los Blancos have prevailed in their last four knockout encounters in the Champions League, most recently with a 4-3 aggregate win in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 season. Madrid also have the edge in the head-to-head record between the two clubs, winning 13 of their 28 encounters, compared to Bayern's 11 wins.
Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told reporters it's time his team got one over on Real Madrid: "Real Madrid and us – that's an epic duel. We've been regularly knocked out against them in recent knockout matches. It's time things changed and we reached the semi-finals. The players and I are really looking forward to the game against Real."
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