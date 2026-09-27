'We have to dust ourselves down' - Harry Kane urges England to stay positive after narrow Nations League defeat to Spain

England’s return to action following the World Cup proved to be a rollercoaster affair at Wembley Stadium, as Tuchel’s side fell to a defeat against Spain. The contest got off to the worst possible start for England when Lamine Yamal found the net just two minutes into the game. However, the response from the hosts was exactly what Tuchel would have looked for in his first outing since the summer’s tournament. Anthony Gordon drew England level following a rapid counter-attack, and Kane himself headed the Three Lions into a 2-1 lead just four minutes later.

Kane believes that the consistency of these high-level performances is the final piece of the puzzle for England. While they have shown they can compete in bursts, the skipper is aware that sustaining that pressure for the duration of a match is essential at this level. When asked if the spell around half-time represented the benchmark for the team, Kane responded: “I think so. So we have to take the positives from it. It’s disappointing now, of course, but we have to dust ourselves down and go again in a few days.”