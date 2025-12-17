Harry Kane delighted to welcome Bayern Munich's 'best player' Jamal Musiala back into first team fold after six-month injury layoff

Kane wasted little time in expressing his delight at Musiala’s return. Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, he said: "It's great that he's back. Even before his first injury at the end of last season, I often thought he was the best player we have on the team. It's similar with Alphonso Davies. It feels like we've signed two valuable new players. I'm very happy that they're both back. They play an important role – especially in the system we play. They're a perfect fit! With their strength in challenges, the way they initiate attacks, and the runs they make."

At the same time, Kane was keen to temper expectations, stressing that Musiala must be allowed time to rediscover full sharpness.

"However, they shouldn't put too much pressure on themselves and should first get back to top fitness," he said. "That will certainly take a few more weeks. But we'll need them even more, especially from February onwards, as we head into the crunch time."

