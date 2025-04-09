Harry Kane compared to Brazil legend Roberto Carlos as Bayern Munich striker is picked as player with 'best shooting technique' in world football by former Arsenal star
Former Arsenal and Bayern star Lukas Podolski has compared Harry Kane to Roberto Carlos and described his shooting technique as "excellent".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Podolski asked which player has best shooting technique
- Ex-German international picked Bayern star Kane
- Made Carlos claim when talking about Kane's ability