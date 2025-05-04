RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Harry Kane makes his own rules! Bundesliga gave special permission to Bayern Munich striker over Bundesliga celebrations - only for RB Leipzig to spoil title party

H. KaneBayern MunichRB Leipzig vs Bayern MunichRB LeipzigBundesliga

Bundesliga changed their rule to give special permission to Harry Kane for title celebrations during Bayern Munich's clash against RB Leipzig.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kane was on pitchside to celebrate Bundesliga title
  • DFL changed their rules for the striker
  • Bayern were held to a 3-3 draw by RB Leipzig
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches